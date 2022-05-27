AEW star Paul Wight recently spoke with Submission Radio Australia and discussed WWE’s ongoing situation with Sasha Banks and Naomi after they recently walked out of RAW, leaving the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. You can find links to our various reports on Banks and Naomi at the end of this article.

Wight talks about how business is business, and despite passion for the business, sometimes it comes down to making business decisions. He also recognized how talents often believe in something to where they feel like they have to take a stand.

“For me to speculate on all of that would just be absurd, because I don’t know,” Wight said. “I haven’t talked to Naomi, I haven’t talked to Mercedes, or Sasha, either. So, I think every talent… fans forget, you know, there’s keywords used every time, there’s opportunity and all these different things, but this is still a business. And as much as we love and everyone has passion for this business, it comes down to a lot of times making business decisions. And sometimes a talent believes strongly in something they have to take that stand.”

Wight continued and talked about his own career and the attitude he had, a golden rule for the industry, and more.

“I’ve never been put in a position where I felt like I had to make that choice,” he said. “My attitude was always very different in wrestling. I always [felt like] I signed a contract, they pay me to do this. Whatever they want me to do. Whether it’s getting knocked out by a mechanical bull, wear a mawashi and have my ass hang out at WrestleMania and have a sumo match. That was never a thing for me where I was so worried about my character. And I’ve caught grief for that over the years too, [that] I’ve sold too much for these people, I’ve done too much for other people. Everybody’s got an opinion. I always approached this business and never forgot the golden rule, that it’s entertainment, it’s not real, doesn’t matter. Whatever you do last week, most people won’t remember in three or four weeks. And if they do remember it, then that’s a good thing, because you’ve made an impact on a fan. But everyone looks at this business differently. They all have their own business choices and opinions.”

Wight added that he hopes things work out for Banks and Naomi.

“I just hope obviously that Sasha and Naomi find a way to work things out, because they’re two incredible talents that fans really enjoy seeing,” Wight said. “And the only sad thing out of the whole scenario would be them not being able to entertain the fans that I know that they both are very passionate about and love doing. But again, all you can do is sit back and wait and see what happens.”

