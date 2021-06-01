During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Paul Wight spoke on the WWE hiring non-wrestling commentators. Here’s what he had to say:

If you’ve never done wrestling before, you’re not going to have a preconceived idea of what’s right and what’s wrong. And then the guy that is running the entire show has what he wants presented put on air. And hell, the dude’s paying the bills. You can say what you want to, but that’s one of the things that’s a little bit different about Tony is Tony literally gives the talent freedom to sink or swim. He gives them all the opportunities to get over and to be successful, but there’s no pressure to make a mistake.

We all make mistakes, it’s how we learn. But being able to make a mistake, recognize the mistake and get over that mistake and move forward is very critical in a younger talent’s career I think. Because sometimes they’ll hold onto something much longer than they should have. Having that freedom like ‘okay I made a mistake. It’s not like I’m going to be taken out back and flogged for making a mistake. It’s a much more creative environment.