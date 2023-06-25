Although Paul Wight hasn’t wrestled since March 2022, when he defeated Austin Green on AEW Dark: Elevation, he isn’t done just yet.

Wight played the “Captain Insano” character in the 1998 film Waterboy starring Adam Sandler.

While responding to a fan on Twitter, Wight noted that he wants to portray the character before he retires. He wrote:

“Probably not. Well at least not until I retire. I’m still writing chapters in my life. Going to have fun with Captain Insano before I hang up the boots for good. But thank you for the inquiry.”