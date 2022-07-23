AEW superstar Paul Wight recently joined The Wrestling Classic program to discuss a number of different topics, which included the former world champion looking back at the disastrous weigh-in segment between Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo ahead of the 2021 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls the weigh-in segment a disaster:

That weigh-in scale, one of the first things I did [in AEW] was Cody’s weigh-in and that was a freakin’ disaster [Wight laughed] and I remember coming back and I went, ‘Yo man, what the f*ck was that?’ So he said, ‘Oh, well Cody didn’t want it to look like a WWE production.’ Well, he succeeded because it was f*cking rough. But you know, if that’s the case then you learn.

Says it is okay to fail:

It’s okay to fail and that’s life. It’s okay to fail and that’s the thing, sometimes when some things get so overproduced, it almost sets the image that no one can fail, you know what I mean? And that’s not how it works. Failure creates the best success, so I love the fact that it’s like that. Like yeah, we’ll throw some stuff against the wall.

