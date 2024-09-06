Paul Wight was in the “Thong Song” music video with Sisqo.

No … seriously.

During an appearance on “The Run Home with Joel & Fletch,” former WWE Superstar known as The Big Show reflected on making a “big chunk of cash” for his cameo appearance in the infamous Sisqo “Thong Song” music video.

“That was an interesting afternoon in Baltimore,” Wight recalled. “I was at the building early because I was too cheap to get a day hotel room since we were driving home that night. I was like, ‘I’ll go hang out at the building. I’m not going to spend money on a hotel room for a few hours.’ I’m at the building early and Tony Garea, who was the agent in charge of the show, comes in and goes, ‘There is a group that is doing a video and they’re offering pretty good cash. It’s over at the park. Are you interested in doing it?’ ‘Yeah, why not.’ I go over to the park and it was Sisqo. ‘I’m Big Show, Paul Wight from WWE. They sent me over and said you guys want to use a wrestler.'”

Wight continued, “It was a good chunk of change, I’m not going to lie to you. It surprised me a little bit. I did a lot worse for a lot less. It kind of threw me off a little. ‘How much? Really? Are you guys joking with me?’ ‘No, we just want you to lean against this Range Rover with all these beautiful girls, and Sisqo is going to ride by on a motorcycle. All you have to do is nod at him.’ ‘That’s it? I don’t have to pick anybody up or wrestle anybody? I don’t have to fight a bear?’ ‘No, that’s it.’ Literally, it was one or two takes. They did the first one, liked it. They did a safety (take) and said, ‘Okay, thank you,’ and they gave me an envelope with cash. It was a big chunk of cash. ‘You guys want me to pick up some trash or help put stuff away?’ ‘Nope, that’s it.’ I went back to the building and all the guys were like, ‘Ah man, I would have done that.’ Yeah, after you found out how much it paid. A lot of them didn’t want to get off their ass and move.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)