Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about WWE blowing the opportunity to get Justin Bieber at SummerSlam years ago.

“Years ago, for one of the SummerSlams in L.A, I had worked out with a very good friend who was working with Scooter Braun and Justin Bieber. It was going to be John Cena, The Big Show and Justin Bieber vs The Wyatts at SummerSlam. Bieber was on board. He was excited and wanted to work out with John and I. This was a really, really big deal. One of the people that were making decisions said, ‘I just don’t see how Justin Bieber is going to relate to our audience.’ It’s like, does anyone not see the amount of eyes that Justin Bieber would bring to that match? I think WWE offered to help promote his album or something. You’re dealing with Scooter Braun. Scooter Braun is all about cash. They tracked Scooter around for two weeks and Scooter was like, ‘Listen. It’s not going to happen. I got the kid a million dollars to watch a soccer game and they’re flying down in a private jet.’

