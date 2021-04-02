New AEW signee and former WWE champion Paul Wight recently appeared on fellow AEW star Miro’s Twitch channel to discuss all things wrestling, including how Wight has been providing voice-over for the upcoming “Fast and the Furious cartoon.

This past year, I’ve been doing voice-overs for the Fast & Furious cartoon. That’s been my little side project. I’m one of the main characters in the new Fast & Furious cartoon. The character is a bounty hunter who always gets his man. I end up mentoring a couple of Fast & Furious kids. It’s coming out real soon. I have tremendous hair as the character.

Wight has been calling the action for AEW’s newest Youtube series, Dark: Elevation, which takes place on Monday nights. Check out his full appearance on Miro’s Twitch here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)