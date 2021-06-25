AEW star and commentator Paul Wight recently spoke with the Miami Herald about a wide range of topics, including who he hopes to face off against in AEW, and how he and Mark Henry lied to one another about signing with the promotion. Highlights from the interview are below.

On who he wants to face in AEW:

There’s a lot of the younger guys in there I see a lot of talent [in]. I mean, if I went to the top, I’d go right to our champion at the top, Kenny Omega. I know for a fact in a situation with Kenny Omega, we could tear the house down. Kenny Omega is that good. He could have a match with anyone, but me working a bigger, giant style with an athlete like Kenny Omega, we could definitely rip the house down, rip it apart. I think Kenny Omega, I think Lance Hoyt [Archer], The Murderhawk, he’s just so big and impressive, ambitious. I’d like to get in the ring with Miro again because Miro has really evolved since the last time that Miro and I worked together. I would love to work with Miro again. He’s so vicious and aggressive and his combative style will mix up really great with me and kind of a good slug fest. Wardlow is another younger talent that’s coming up that has a lot of potential. Jake Hager of course, I’ve battled with him back in the day. I used to break all his trophies. He’s really seasoned up so there’s a lot of guys I would like to get in there and mix it up with again. That’s the thing — Hangman Adam Page is another one.

How he and Mark Henry both lied to each other about signing with AEW:

No, we both lied to each other. I lied to him [Mark Henry] before I went to AEW and then when he was coming to AEW, he lied to me about coming so, we both — the term in the business is called kayfabe and we’re old timers and we appreciate kayfabe and I mean, he did that years ago when he had on that pink salmon jacket and was gonna retire and dropped his boots at that stage and I was at home watching and I got all emotional and then he turned heel and got me all upset. If I had been there, I would have kicked his butt.

