Paul Wight reveals that he really wanted to do commentary while in WWE.

The AEW star and former world champion spoke on this topic during a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, where Wight was a featured guest. He tells the show hosts that he was picking Michael Cole’s brain in WWE for years, as he is a man he has always respected and thought he could work alongside. He later states that he gets to work with a great team in AEW like Tony Schiavone or Jim Ross.

Absolutely, yeah. It’s really funny how things transitioned. For years, I talked to Michael Cole about announcing. I talked to Kevin Dunne, I talked to Michael Cole. I would pick Michael Cole’s brain a lot. I always respected Michael Cole so much, just some of the little things he would tell me, the way he talked about my character when I was competing, just some of the stuff he did. So I always thought that that’s who I was going to cut my teeth under, so to speak, in announcing, aaa Michael Cole. That opportunity didn’t present itself. Now the opportunity to do commentary presented itself here in AEW. I’m working with Tony Schiavone, I’m working JR, I’m working with Taz, Excalibur. I’ve got so many great, experienced announcers that are giving me my own little thing. Is it a play-by-play thing? Is it more of a gorilla monsoon thing? I think what kind of works for me is, I’ve tried to roll into that. Just when I started to get my rhythm, but that’s business. I’m not mad about it. I know that I can take the time that I took on Elevation and process and the next time an opportunity presents itself, I’ll be ready to go.

In a separate interview, Wight shared some advice for big-men/giant wrestlers in the industry and how he thinks they should work inside the ring. You can read that advice by clicking here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)