Paul Wight sees big things in the future for Kyle Fletcher.

The former WWE Superstar and current AEW personality recently spoke with Going Ringside, where he shared his thoughts on Fletcher’s continued development and the potential he sees in the Australian star.

With Fletcher preparing to challenge Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, Wight believes the rising talent has all the tools necessary to become a major player in the company.

“A guy I think is building incredible momentum and I see huge big star potential is Kyle Fletcher,” Wight said. “He checks every box, interview ability, wrestling ability, tenacity, aggression. his attitude for the industry, his willingness to work hard, the way he presents himself, his interaction with guys in the locker room, you know, behind the scenes.”

Wight also praised Fletcher’s professionalism and attitude away from the cameras, suggesting those qualities are just as important as what he brings to the ring.

“He’s very humble, very quiet, very good kid, and I like seeing what he does. I look at him, hmm, that guy’s got money written on him.”

Fletcher and Ospreay are no strangers to one another, having squared off in previous singles matches under the AEW banner. Their upcoming showdown at Full Gear, however, will feature considerably higher stakes with the AEW World Championship on the line.