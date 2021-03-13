AEW superstar Paul Wight (fka the Big Show) was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where the former world champion shared a hilarious story of a time he soiled himself during a house show matchup with Brock Lesnar, a tale that Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman later confirmed as true on Twitter. Check out interview highlights, along with Heyman’s tweet, below.

Says the match happened during a tour in South Africa:

“He gave me an F-5 in South Africa, I think it was in Cape Town, and I’d had some bad food and this is back when I had the leather pants. Thank god. I had the leather for the singlet. I hit the mat and it just came out. He covered me ‘huh? Did you sh*t?’, I went ‘yeah’, ’hahaha you sh*t!’ you know what I mean. And then when I’m laying in the ring after the F-5, he kept stepping on my stomach like he’s trying to get more to come out. And I’m trying to sell his finish like ‘get the f*** away from me.’”

How he was supposed to end the night by carrying Paul Heyman to the back:

“So he had dumped Paul Heyman in the ring too, so the thing was that was the finish and then I would usually get up, come to, pull Paul out, throw Paul over my shoulder and carry Paul out. That was the end of the night for the heels, we were totally humiliated. But this night I was humiliated. So Paul is laying and was like ‘you gonna carry me to the back?’. I’m like ‘No’. ‘What do you mean, you’re not gonna carry me to the back?’. ‘I sh*t myself’. ‘What?’ ‘I sh*t my pants,’ ‘I can’t hear you what?’ ‘I sh*t myself!’ ‘Ohhh, okay, are you alright?”

Paul Heyman tweet:

“I hereby confirm @PaulWight sh*t his pants taking the F5 from @BrockLesnar. I am also breaking the (18 year old) news that it wasn’t the worst smelling moment in his life. There was this one time he stunk up the entire State of Alaska with a 3 minute fart. I sh*t you not!”

