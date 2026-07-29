Paul Wight isn’t as big of a show as he used to be.

Literally.

The former WWE Superstar known as The Big Show continues to chronicle his weight-loss journey, sharing photos of his body transformation via social media over the past several months.

In his latest update, the AEW star revealed his new weight and how it is the lowest he has weighed since before his pro wrestling career started in WCW in the late-1990s.

“Currently 360lbs,” he wrote. “Lowest I’ve been since before WCW.”

He wasn’t done there.

“Pretty damn happy with my progress and more importantly consistency,” he continued. “Today is better than yesterday.”

Brian Cage, Kip Sabian and Baron Corbin are just a few of the names from the pro wrestling world that responded to the Instagram post by Wight.