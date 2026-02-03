Paul Wight continues to make major strides in his ongoing fitness journey.

The former Big Show took to social media on Monday to share a new photo highlighting his transformation, revealing that he’s closing in on a significant personal goal.

Wight noted that he currently weighs 393 pounds and is aiming to reach 360 pounds.

“Currently 393lbs. Shooting for 360lbs,” Wight wrote. “I truly appreciate the years of support. . #fitnessjourney #gymselfie”

At his heaviest, Wight was famously billed at around 500 pounds during his in-ring career, making the latest update a notable milestone in his ongoing health progress.

Now 53 years old, Wight has been under contract with AEW since 2021, where he has worked in several capacities beyond wrestling, including commentary and community outreach.

Most recently, Wight appeared on commentary for the January 24 episode of AEW Collision.

Featured below is the weight loss showed off by Paul Wight via his official Instagram page.