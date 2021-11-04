AEW star Paul Wight recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about a variety of topics, including his desire to have his dream matchup against NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, a bout that was originally supposed to happen in WWE but is more likely to happen now in AEW. Highlights are below.

Thinks that a match with Shaq is very close to happening:

“Absolutely. It got very close to happening. I think we dropped the ball a little bit on communication. Shaq’s a real busy dude, he’s got a lot going on, a lot of brands. I think the biggest thing was aligning WWE and Shaq for what WWE’s vision was of the match they wanted us to have. Around WrestleMania season it’s usually a tough time for Shaq because there’s basketball going on and a lot of things that occupy his time. I think with AEW we don’t have as much red tape. I mean, Shaq’s already competed in AEW. I think this is an opportunity for us to have that spectacle match and have some fun with it. Honestly, I think it’s closer to happening than it’s ever been.”

Says he knows Shaq has been training for a minute:

“So now the big problem will be all the pressure that everybody wants to see this, it better be really damn good. If not I better burn my boots, move to Tibet, and become a monk or something. I mean, I’ve already shaved my head! So there’s a little bit of pressure to make that happen. I’m ready for it. I’m sure Shaq is, too. I know the last time I saw him, he’s been training a lot, working out in the gym, which gives me a little bit of an identity crisis. I’m used to being the big guy and I’m like, ‘Holy crap. He’s going to have like 20 pounds on me now, I’ve got to get my ass in the gym!’”