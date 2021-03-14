On the latest edition of Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast new AEW signee Paul Wight discussed his Captain Insano gimmick from the hit Adam Sandler comedy Waterboy, and how wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who Wight was working with at the time in WCW, was infatuated with the character.

Plus, I found out today that, somebody sent me a link that AEW just patentee and applied for trademark for Captain Insano. So yeah, I might bring back Captain Insano. Wouldnt that be great? I will totally rip Hulk off any chance I can get. [Imitating Hogan] ‘Let me tell you something brother, Captain Insano shows no mercy, dude.’ You know what’s funny, is when I did Waterboy years ago, Hogan actually said, ‘brother, you should get that gimmick. That gimmick’s funny. He thinks outside of the box. ‘Brother, that gimmick’s funny, brother. Captain Insano, that’s funny, brother.’ I think the whole reason he did Mr. America is because he was infatuated with Captain Insano [laughs].

AEW recently applied to trademark Wight’s Captain Insano character, which will most likely be used in the upcoming AEW console game. Full interview can be found here.

