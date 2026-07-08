Paul Wight is teasing involvement at the annual ‘Beach Break’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite.

Heading into the July 8 special event at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from The BayCare Sound in Clearwater, Florida, the former WWE Superstar known as Big Show has been making the media rounds to promote the show.

During an appearance on Good Day Live via 10 Tampa Bay News (see video below), the pro wrestling legend hyped up matches and stars set for AEW Beach Break 2026.

“We have MJF, who is a very popular talent,” Wight began. “He was in an Adam Sandler movie. He’s a bad guy. Not many people like him. He’s a little bit mouthy. Taking on Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. We’ve got another local. Chris Jericho will be competing. We’ve got (Konosuke) Takeshita versus Kyle Fletcher. So there’s a lot of great AEW talent. So good night of wrestling. Good night of entertainment. And it’s also cost effective. It’s where you get more bang for your buck. So you’re going to be able on TV if you get there.”

Wight then teased that he will be “in the ring doing something.”

“Great live event, and also I’m going to be in the ring doing something,” Wight continued. “I can’t tell you what, because it’s a big secret. But if you come, you will see me maybe slap some people around.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight’s ‘Beach Break’ Show From Clearwater, FL. (7/8/2026).

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite: Beach Break 2026 Results coverage.