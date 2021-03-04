On tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT Paul Wight (fka as the Big Show in WWE) appeared for the very first time for the promotion and joined Tony Schiavone for a special interview. During their talk the former world champion promoted AEW’s new program Elevation, and also revealed that the company has signed a “Hall of Fame” caliber athlete. Wight ended the segment by telling fans to tune in to Sunday’s Revolution pay per view to find out who it is.

.@PaulWight has a BIG surprise set for #AEWRevolution this Sunday!

RT with your predictions on who you think it could be. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama

REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite. pic.twitter.com/94eDL1bxfy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 4, 2021

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.