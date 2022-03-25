AEW superstar and former WWE world champion Paul Wight was a recent guest on the Rob Brown show to discuss a number of different topics, most notably what he has planned for his future in the promotion.

Wight reveals that he and Tony Khan are working on securing the rights for his Captain Insano character from the Adam Sandler comedy Waterboy, and hopes to debut the character in AEW within the next few months. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he and Tony Khan are securing the rights to get Captain Insano into AEW:

Tony Khan and I have some pretty fun stuff coming up in the future that he and I put together. We’ve actually secured the rights to Captain Insano, so we are going to break out Captain Insano, [he] will be coming out in the next couple of months. So that’s why I’ve kind of toned down a little bit on the in-ring performing as well.

Says he has someone drawing up designs for Insano:

We’re kind of just doing the commentary while I’m getting wardrobe put together now for the outfits and Max Dunbar, who is an incredible comic book design guy, helped draw the outfit up for Captain Insano, we’re getting that made now and then before you know it Captain Insano’s gonna be running wild in AEW, dude,” Wight said in a voice that mimicked Hulk Hogan. “I’m probably gonna rip Terry [Hulk Hogan] off but you know, he discovered me, hopefully, he’ll give me a pass. As long as I don’t drop too many copyrighted phrases, I think I’ll be okay.

