The legendary Paul Wight recently joined the Ring Report to give his thoughts on Daniel Bryan and CM Punk potentially joining AEW, a move that the former world champion believes would benefit both men in the long run. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks CM Punk and Daniel Bryan would flourish in AEW:

I’m excited about it. I don’t really know. I’ve heard, of course, some backstage scuttlebutt. I’m friends with Daniel Bryan and CM Punk both. I think if either one of those guys made a serious commitment to come to AEW, they would blow the roof off the industry. I think both those guys are incredible talents and they have a lot to offer any company that they join. Both of them will fit and like how they’re treated much more in AEW than they will anywhere else. There’s a lot more freedom for guys like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk to really excel and give the fans what they love most about them.

How there’s little micromanaging in AEW: