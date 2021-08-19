Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured a segment between the legendary Paul Wight and The Factory’s QT Marshall, where the two traded verbal blows following their altercation on last week’s program.

Wight would eventually reveal to Marshall that he’ll be facing him in the ring at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view.

This will be Wight’s first matchup since signing with the promotion back in February. He has been doing commentary for Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday.