AEW’s newest signee Paul Wight has announced on Twitter that he will be making yet another announcement regarding the super secret signing at today’s Revolution pay per view.

AEW has also released a video of Britt Baker telling Tony Schiavone that Reba will no longer be competing with her in the Buy In tag team matchup against Riho and Thunder Rosa. A replacement partner will be revealed for the Dentist during the Buy In kickoff show.