AEW’s newest signee Paul Wight has announced on Twitter that he will be making yet another announcement regarding the super secret signing at today’s Revolution pay per view.
— Paul Wight (@PaulWight) March 7, 2021
AEW has also released a video of Britt Baker telling Tony Schiavone that Reba will no longer be competing with her in the Buy In tag team matchup against Riho and Thunder Rosa. A replacement partner will be revealed for the Dentist during the Buy In kickoff show.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS FOR THE BUY-IN🚨
Reba is out! Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. needs a replacement partner for her tag-team match for the buy-in.
Who do you think will be her replacement.
Watch the #AEWRevolution Buy-In FREE at 7:30pm EST on our youtube channel – https://t.co/PfsgiFc62P pic.twitter.com/fclyRycSGG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 7, 2021