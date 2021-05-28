Paul Wight is set to make his return to AEW Dynamite during tonight’s episode on TNT. This will be just his second Dynamite appearance.

AEW has announced that Wight will host tonight’s Double Or Nothing Weigh-In segment with Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo.

Ogogo responded to the announcement and wrote, “What does this have to do with @PaulWight??? You’ve had your time in the spotlight ‘big man’. Step aside, it’s my time now! #GuvnorTime [UK flag emoji]”

Rhodes added, “[eyes emoji] One of my favorite former opponents and the voice of DARK:Elevation!”

Wight calls the weekly “Dark: Elevation” show with Tony Schiavone, but he has not appeared on Dynamite since March 3 for the build to Christian Cage’s debut at the Revolution pay-per-view. Wight signed with the company a week before that on February 24.

Wight will also appear at Sunday’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view as a guest commentator for the Casino Battle Royale.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of Dynamite and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the related tweets:

* Double Or Nothing weigh-in for Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo, hosted by Paul Wight

* A celebration of The Inner Circle and their best moments, hosted by Eric Bischoff

* Jade Cargill issues an open challenge

* Joey Janela vs. Hangman Page

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* Darby Allin with Sting vs. Cezar Bononi with Ryan Nemeth

* Hikaru Shida celebrates her one year anniversary as AEW Women’s World Champion

* Orange Cassidy will respond to Kenny Omega’s offer to defer his AEW World Title shot in the Triple Threat at Double Or Nothing

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Dante Martin

