Paul Wight recalled the moment he realized his time as an active WWE performer was winding down during an appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring. Wight said a small change in how Vince McMahon addressed him made the company’s view of his role clear.

“I’ll tell you when I knew I was done with WWE, Vince called me Paul one day during the COVID era. In all the years I knew Vince McMahon he never called me Paul. He always called me Show or Big Show, he never called me Paul.”

Wight said the exchange came during a discussion around his program with Randy Orton.

“We were doing something—I think it was during the Randy Orton angle—and Vince said, ‘Paul can do an interview here,’ and in my brain I died a little bit in my soul, because I knew my opportunities to compete in the ring were pretty much done, because Vince didn’t see me as a talent anymore.”

“Vince was going to start moving me into ambassador roles and all these other things that at the time I didn’t want to be a part of.”

He said there was no ill will behind the shift, but he was not ready to stop competing.

“There was nothing mean or malicious about it, I could have rolled into that nice role, but at the time I wasn’t ready to give up competing. That’s when I went to Tony Khan.”

“Yeah sure I’ve had knee replacements, knee replacements, I’ve been through hell the last six years, I would have fired me three years ago if you want to be honest about it.”

WrestlingHeadlines recently covered Wight’s blunt response to wrestlers being told to pay their dues.

Source: TMZ’s Inside The Ring