Paul Wight and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal are once again teasing a potential match in AEW.

Shaq spoke with PopCulture.com earlier this week and said a match with Wight could happen “really, really soon” in AEW.

“I hear Paul Wight is still talking trash,” Shaq said. “So I’m going to work out really hard this summer and maybe we can do something really, really soon.”

The Shaq vs. Wight singles match has been rumored for a few years now, going back to when Wight was in WWE as Big Show. Shaq told PopCulture.com that there should be no problems in making the match this time.

“There shouldn’t be any problems for us getting together now,” Shaq said. “Last time there was a lot of bureaucracy and red tape. Now there is no red tape. I’m still kind of sore from that table so I’m going to work out during the summer, pump these muscles up and I’ll be waiting for you, Mr. Paul.”

Wight responded on Twitter last night and sent a message to the NBA star.

“I’m not hard to find,” Wight wrote.

Shaq made his AEW debut back in March, teaming with Jade Cargill to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. He has been rumored for a return some time this summer, if not later in the year. Wight signed with AEW in late February but has not wrestled yet.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the tweet from Wight, and a clip of Shaq talking to PopCulture.com:

I’m not hard to find. https://t.co/YLKFnWYZpd — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) July 1, 2021

