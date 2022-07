Former AEW star Marko Stunt talked about an idea that had been discussed between himself and Paul Wight during an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count podcast.

The idea was to form a best buddy duo. Here is what he had to say:

“Me and him had talked a bit about doing an angle … I am getting beat week after week and bullied, and then he’s on commentary and I’m getting bullied one week, and finally, he gets tired of it and he throws his mic down, and he comes down to the ring and like, saves me. And this was him pitching it to me, actually. He’s like, ‘Yeah, and then we can form this best buddy duo and I’ll be your best friend,’ and he’s like, ‘Man, I’ll play it up so well.’ He’s like, ‘This is my best friend!’ and he started singing.” “That would have been my dream angle right there, regardless of where it was being posted. He’s like my favorite wrestler ever, so yeah, legitimately, my favorite wrestler of all time.”

Quotes courtesy of WrestlingInc.com