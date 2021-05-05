Indie wrestling sensation PB Smooth recently spoke with Post Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson to discuss his training under NXT superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, and how Smooth is hoping to improve his game before signing with a company. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

On being trained by Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano:

“Candice [LeRae] doesn’t play. It’s so funny because if Johnny [Gargano] watches a match, he’ll be like, ‘Good, good. I would’ve done this, this and this’ and I’m like, ‘Damn, alright, I could’ve worked on that’ because coming from like a college sports background, I’m used to coaches being in my face or whatever so I can take constructive criticism. It doesn’t bother me. But Johnny’s just such a nice dude that he’ll tell you, but he’ll never be up on you about it. And Candice will cheer you on too but if something’s sh*t, she’ll tell you that too. But I’m okay with that. It’s the perfect balance, you know?”

Wants a wrestling company to actually want him opposed to him throwing himself at them:

“It’s tough because when I first came in the game, whole eyes was just set strictly on WWE. But as the growth of professional wrestling progresses and whatnot, I’m learning about these new TV companies. I didn’t know about Ring of Honor, I didn’t know about IMPACT and whatnot and that’s because I was a casual wrestling fan. I wasn’t like a core independent guy before I started. So it’s more of a situation where I wanna wrestle full-time for a TV company, but my goal is to make them want me so then I have a choice as opposed to, ‘I specifically wanna go to this place,’ you know what I’m saying? Because I feel I’m not putting myself in a box that I’ll be like crushed if this doesn’t happen. My main goal right now is just to focus on getting better, being in the moment and building my brand organically so when that time comes, I’ll be able to make a good decision in terms of what choice I wanna make with PB Smooth going forward.”

