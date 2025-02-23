– Congratulations are in order for a member of the active WWE talent roster. Angel Garza of Legado Del Fantasma welcomed a new baby to the world this weekend. On Saturday, the SmackDown Superstar surfaced on social media to share a photo of he and wife Zaide Lozano’s second child together. “Family keeps growing,” he wrote via X. “Alia Atenea … welcome to our family.”

Family keeps growing❤️‍ Alia Atenea❤️‍ Welcome to our family pic.twitter.com/6ZKj4KUHAB — Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) February 22, 2025

– WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E returns tonight with new episodes of WWE LFG, WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments.

TONIGHT! Don’t miss an all-new WWE LFG at 8/7c, followed by the iconic showdown between @R_Roddy_Piper and @MrT during WWE Rivals at 9:30/8:30c. Then, wrap up WWE Superstar Sunday with WWE’s Greatest Moments at 10:30/9:30c on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/ippBoT2adR — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) February 23, 2025

Who has the star power? Tune in TONIGHT for an all-new WWE LFG at 8/7c only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/c2mMy9u3ZF — WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2025

– WWE re-tweeted footage from the official PBR X account that shows one of the bull-riders celebrating by doing “Main Event” Jey Uso’s “YEET!” wave, which much of the crowd did with him.

– Finally, WWE’s X account shared multiple videos of several Superstars at Topps’ Rip Night in Jersey City this weekend.

The Miz just pulled an autograph of The Rock limited to 10 copies in existence!!! https://t.co/3GxxNwYGwi — Topps (@Topps) February 22, 2025