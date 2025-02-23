– Congratulations are in order for a member of the active WWE talent roster. Angel Garza of Legado Del Fantasma welcomed a new baby to the world this weekend. On Saturday, the SmackDown Superstar surfaced on social media to share a photo of he and wife Zaide Lozano’s second child together. “Family keeps growing,” he wrote via X. “Alia Atenea … welcome to our family.”
Family keeps growing❤️ Alia Atenea❤️ Welcome to our family pic.twitter.com/6ZKj4KUHAB
— Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) February 22, 2025
– WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E returns tonight with new episodes of WWE LFG, WWE Rivals and WWE’s Greatest Moments.
TONIGHT! Don’t miss an all-new WWE LFG at 8/7c, followed by the iconic showdown between @R_Roddy_Piper and @MrT during WWE Rivals at 9:30/8:30c. Then, wrap up WWE Superstar Sunday with WWE’s Greatest Moments at 10:30/9:30c on @AETV. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/ippBoT2adR
— WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) February 23, 2025
Who has the star power? Tune in TONIGHT for an all-new WWE LFG at 8/7c only on @AETV. pic.twitter.com/c2mMy9u3ZF
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2025
– WWE re-tweeted footage from the official PBR X account that shows one of the bull-riders celebrating by doing “Main Event” Jey Uso’s “YEET!” wave, which much of the crowd did with him.
….. @WWE
: LIVE NOW + FREE
: https://t.co/6PqfpItrH6 pic.twitter.com/rEubRMKH5u
— PBR (@PBR) February 23, 2025
– Finally, WWE’s X account shared multiple videos of several Superstars at Topps’ Rip Night in Jersey City this weekend.
.@Gunther_AUT is kicking off @Topps Rip Night in Jersey City! pic.twitter.com/gfgnfykPgi
— WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2025
.@YaOnlyLivvOnce LOVED most of her @Topps cards… pic.twitter.com/SN60fOAPTm
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2025
.@reymysterio had a blast at @Topps Rip Night! pic.twitter.com/OTfTz49weJ
— WWE (@WWE) February 23, 2025
The Miz just pulled an autograph of The Rock limited to 10 copies in existence!!! https://t.co/3GxxNwYGwi
— Topps (@Topps) February 22, 2025
Chelsea Green destroys an Adam Pearce card…
“I wish it was Nick Aldis, but this is as close as it gets!!” @WWE pic.twitter.com/QiIb7McZFg
— Topps (@Topps) February 22, 2025