Another pro-wrestling documentary is set to be released.

PBS issued the following press release announcing a Jim Crockett-Era Pro Wrestling Documentary will air on August 8th, which will chronicle the rise and fall of Jim Crockett promotions. Full details can be found below.

PBS SET TO AIR JIM CROCKETT-ERA PRO WRESTLING DOCUMENTARY

RALEIGH, NC – 7/15/2024: “Dorton (Arena) was a real magical place.”

On August 8th, 2024, PBS North Carolina will premiere a new documentary titled ‘When Giants Walked Here,’ chronicling the rise and fall of Jim Crockett Promotions and professional wrestling at Dorton Arena in Raleigh, NC. The film outlines the legacies formed and remembered inside of those hallowed walls.

Pro wrestling Giants like Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Magnum T.A. and many more became legends inside of Dorton Arena. For almost 30 years, pro wrestling captured the imaginations of thousands of wrestling fans on a weekly basis inside of the unique structure, including future pro wrestling stars that grew up in the area.

The duo of director and co-producer CLIFF BUMGARDNER and co-producer CHRIS LEA are available for interviews on making and researching the film and the process that helped to cultivate the friendship between them.

CLIFF BUMGARDNER is an award-winning filmmaker and bestselling author. A North Carolina native, his work focuses on stories of the American South in all its complexity. He is a 3-time Emmy Award winner and producer of the Edward R. Murrow award-winning documentary podcast, Follow the Truth. When Giants Walked Here is his first feature film.

CHRIS LEA is a 20-year journalist, between television, radio and print, and a former independent professional wrestler. He’s one of three 2021 NSMA North Carolina sportscaster of the year nominees, a 2-time Emmy nominee, and an Edward R. Murrow award winner for the original documentary, Ghosts in the Stadium. As a professional wrestler, Chris held numerous championships for various companies around the state of North Carolina.

‘When Giants Walked Here’ will premiere on August 8th at 10:00pm on PBS North Carolina and will be available nationally directly after the premiere on the PBS app.

PBS North Carolina will hold an exclusive preview screening on August 6th at The Rialto in Raleigh on August 6th at 7:00pm. BUMGARDNER, LEA and select cast members will be available for a Q& A following the film. Anyone wanting to attend can register for free tickets now at PBSNC.org