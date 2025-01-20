PCO created a buzz within the wrestling community on Sunday night.

At The People vs. GCW show, “The French-Canadian Frankenstein” got fans talking with his actions, as he destroyed his TNA Digital Media Championship title belt with a sledgehammer in the ring, before cutting a shoot promo on TNA Wrestling.

PCO emerged victorious in the Kickoff Rumble before The People vs. GCW, eliminating Shane Mercer to secure the win. However, it was his actions and words after the match that left a lasting impression. As the reigning TNA Digital Media Champion, PCO shockingly placed his championship belt on a steel chair and repeatedly smashed it with a sledgehammer.

Following this dramatic display, PCO launched into a tirade about his frustrations with TNA, claiming he had driven merchandise sales and boosted ticket revenue. Unfortunately, viewers didn’t catch the full extent of his rant, as the broadcast abruptly cut to a commercial. When the live feed resumed, PCO was no longer present.