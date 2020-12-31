ROH superstar and former world champion PCO recently spoke with Fightful to discuss a variety of subjects, including the respect he has for WWE’s Paul Heyman and his relationship with Stevie Ray from Harlem Heat during his time with WCW. Highlights are below.

His thoughts on working with Public Enemy:

“Always had, I think we always had great matches together. I don’t know what they’ve become today, but I’ve got just good things to say about them. We did great.”

His relationship with Stevie Ray in WCW and how Harlem Heat was one of the best tag teams ever:

“Oh, man. Man, Stevie Ray is one of my best—I wouldn’t say my best friend, but my time in WCW, Stevie Ray was probably the guy that I got along with the best with. Then I went to a couple of foreign tours with him and he’s just a great dude. Was great in the ring. Booker is so talented. I got along great with Booker as well. I just ended off on more of a personal note with his brother. But, they’re both just positive. Incredible. Probably one of the best tag teams ever to perform in pro wrestling.”

Says Tommy Dreamer was very helpful in his career:

“Yeah. He was cool. He was part of one of my tryouts. He was also, when I got hired for a little while by ECW, he was the producer or the guy that helped out for me when I had a Championship match there against Justin Credible, with him and Rhino. I worked him a few times or… No, we were together in MLW, the year 2018. I might have been involved in one match with him in 2018. But, just positive things about Tommy. He’s the Innovator of Violence.”

The respect he has for Paul Heyman:

“You know, it’s cool that you mention that. You hear the Sabu stories and a bunch of guys, RVD, how much money he owed to everybody. Like, I’ve worked not a lot of times for him, but, he was going bankrupt, closing down the company and whatever. I got a check from Paul Heyman, a personal check of 250 dollars. I open up the envelope. I see it, ‘Oh, I don’t think he had the reputation to send out extra money after shows or whatever.’ So, I never understood that. But, that really striked me hard. In a way, I never expected that. For me that’s why I always respected him, you know? He was cool with me.”