IMPACT star PCO recently participated in a virtual signing with Golden Ring Collectibles, where the former Ring of Honor world champion answered a number of questions about the pro-wrestling industry, including why he decided to sign a year extension with the promotion and how he hopes to achieve many things before moving on. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How IMPACT is securing more deals

Yeah, I guess so [getting back to WWE could be a goal of mine] … I mean, could be AEW, could be another — IMPACT just signed a great deal with DAZN which is all over the world which is a great app. The NFL app basically. Everybody that watches NFL now can watch IMPACT with that app and Bellator and different other sports.

Says he wants to accomplish many things in IMPACT before moving on:

So IMPACT’s getting stronger and stronger, AEW is great and who knows? WWE, that’d be great but I’m not pushing on any buttons right now. I’m signed for a year with IMPACT and I wanna accomplish great things over there first, you know? We’ll see after. We’ll see after that [PCO smiled].

