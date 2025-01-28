PCO recently shed light on his decision to criticize TNA Wrestling and destroy the TNA Digital Media Championship during the “The People vs. GCW” event, which aired opposite TNA Genesis 2025 earlier this month. In an interview with Fightful Select, “The French-Canadian Frankenstein” provided insights into the circumstances that led to his actions.

According to PCO, he had been in the midst of negotiating a new contract with TNA. The initial offer reportedly maintained his per-date pay but reduced the number of dates he would work. In response, PCO countered with a proposal for reduced pay per date in exchange for more appearances, emphasizing that being consistently featured on television was crucial to him. He claims this revised arrangement was verbally agreed upon.

However, PCO revealed that his relationship with TNA began to sour following a concussion he sustained in December 2024. After being injured, he was advised to visit the hospital but noted that no one from TNA accompanied him. Instead, he was told to cover the expenses on his credit card and seek reimbursement later. Concerned about the high costs of a CT scan and skeptical about whether he would actually be reimbursed, PCO hesitated. His apprehension was rooted in a previous experience where he incurred medical expenses due to a staph infection during a desert fight match with Eddie Edwards, for which he alleges he was not reimbursed.

PCO further stated that TNA rescinded their contract offer on December 19, 2024, and he received no communication from the company throughout January. He interpreted this lack of contact as a breach of trust and a sign of disrespect, particularly given his efforts to boost attendance for TNA’s Montreal show.

As for why he destroyed the TNA Digital Media Championship, PCO explained that he thought it would make for an impactful and memorable moment.

Despite the fallout, PCO spoke positively about his time with TNA, praising the locker room and production team while expressing appreciation for the overall experience.

