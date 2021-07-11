ROH superstar and former world champion PCO recently spoke with Slam Wrestling to hype this evening’s Best In The World pay per view, where he’ll be teaming up with Danhausen to take on the Bouncers. During the interview PCO says he has high expectations for his pairing with Danhausen, even claiming that they could be eyeing a tag team title run in the future. Highlights are below.

Talks teaming up with Danhausen:

“He’s one of my good friends on the roster and I really like what we’re doing together. We’ve shot some promos, done other things, but so far we’ve only had one match. I think he’s working super hard in the ring and outside the ring… I think he’s super over… he’s works hard you know? Everyday. There’s so much gas still in the tank for us and we’re really excited with what’s to come together. I have huge expectations for Danhausen and our tag team.”

Says he’d love to chase the ROH tag team titles with him:

“We bring a different energy. I think we can make some huge waves. I hope the pedal keeps going you know? It’d be nice — really nice — to chase those tag titles with him.”

On the company’s improving roster:

“Ring of Honor is like a machine for talent. Just look at all the guys that came from Ring of Honor and went on to do great things. There’s so many guys today, I can’t even think of all the names because I might leave some out. You would need to write it down to actually keep track. But some of the guys off the top of my head… Bandido is great, Jonathan Gresham, the whole Foundation really, some of the new guys to ROH… Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson. The Briscoes, you know those guys have been around forever, always working real hard. My former tag team partner, Brody King. You can’t forget Shane Taylor, he’s worked so hard for a long time too… So many strong talents.”