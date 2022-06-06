The legendary PCO recently appeared on the Juice Pro Wrestling podcast, where the former ROH world champion spoke about the June 19th Slammiversary pay-per-view, and how he has a contract with IMPACT until October. PCO later reveals that he did have some talks with AEW, but that he’s currently happy with his position in IMPACT. Highlights are below.

Says he’s not doing too many indies cause he’s booked solid with IMPACT:

I don’t do that many indies because I’m pretty booked solid with IMPACT. I’m under contract and I got a lot of work to do with them but, I try to do, on some weekends off, sometimes I try to pick one here and there and Black Label’s been like one of my first date[s] so, but it’s been a good one for me, you know? Since day one so, I just like it there man. Winning the [BLP Heavyweight] title, it was awesome, it’s great. I’m really looking forward to June 4th and it’ll be cool.

Says he has had talks with AEW but he’s with IMPACT until October:

A few times I had talks with AEW but, right now, I can’t do anything. I’m under contract with IMPACT Wrestling and to be honest, I really like what’s going on there right now, I’m really happy with the way that things are going and the way they approach the ‘French Frankenstein’ and the character and everything. I think they’ve done a great job so, I don’t know. I got this contract lined up. I’ve always been very loyal to when I sign a deal somewhere so, I’m the type of guy that’s gonna ask maybe a special permission just to do, you know, to go and try somewhere else and see how it goes and how it is so, yeah. We’ll see down the line because my contract is finishing up in October so, yeah, it’s just around the corner. We’ll see what’s going on there.

