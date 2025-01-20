“The French-Canadian Frankenstein” has left the building.

Although he was the reigning TNA Digital Media Champion, pro wrestling veteran PCO saw his contract with TNA Wrestling expire at the end of 2024.

Mike Johnson and PWInsider.com are reporting that “PCO is done with TNA.”

As noted, the longtime wrestling star appeared at The People vs. GCW show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Sunday night, where PCO destroyed the TNA Digital Media title with a sledgehammer and cut a shoot promo on TNA.

Following the show, PCO surfaced on social media and commented on his actions.

“People don’t care for victims, they care for the ones who stand up and Monsters their way through,” he wrote via X.

For a backstage update on PCO’s legitimate actions shooting on TNA and destroying the TNA Digital Media Championship title belt, click here.

UPDATE: PCO has taken to X to vent his frustration a bit more in multiple follow-up posts. Check out his latest comments below.

People don’t care for victims, they care for the ones who stand up and Monsters their way through….. https://t.co/hrz5uz7PXy — PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) January 20, 2025

Eventually, you will understand,

I am a fan of the Hardys and that Roster is so awesome,

The production team and Creative team in TNA just so good , the new management ehhhnn. Scott D’amore was the architect. You need to get your evidence before judging https://t.co/xknoVZ5x1l — PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) January 20, 2025

Enough is enough…. I totally lost it !! https://t.co/8rdZ8ihXUf — PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) January 20, 2025

Thanks ! My greatest year ever should be 2028 but let’s build up to this ! https://t.co/IeeB2obwqT — PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) January 20, 2025