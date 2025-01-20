“The French-Canadian Frankenstein” has left the building.

Although he was the reigning TNA Digital Media Champion, pro wrestling veteran PCO saw his contract with TNA Wrestling expire at the end of 2024.

Mike Johnson and PWInsider.com are reporting that “PCO is done with TNA.”

As noted, the longtime wrestling star appeared at The People vs. GCW show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Sunday night, where PCO destroyed the TNA Digital Media title with a sledgehammer and cut a shoot promo on TNA.

Following the show, PCO surfaced on social media and commented on his actions.

“People don’t care for victims, they care for the ones who stand up and Monsters their way through,” he wrote via X.

For a backstage update on PCO’s legitimate actions shooting on TNA and destroying the TNA Digital Media Championship title belt, click here.