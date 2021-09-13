According to the Wrestling Observer, ROH superstar Pierre Carl Ouellet, better known as PCO, will not be staying with the promotion for much longer.

The former world champion’s ROH contract expires on November 30, with the report mentioning that he does not plan to re-sign once that happens. He has been with them since 2018, but mentioned in an interview last year that he’s been in talks with AEW and WWE, where he is a former three-time WWE tag team champion.

PCO’s last matchup for ROH took place on August 17th when he teamed with Danhausen and Sledge in a winning effort against Adrien Sorano, Gabriel Hodder and Matthew Omen in a six-man tag.