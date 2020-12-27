During an interview with Fightful, PCO spoke on his relationship with Kevin Owens. Here’s what he had to say:

We’re in touch sometimes. We text each other here and there. The last time that we text, I think it was something about Jean-Pierre LaFitte or the Mountie or I think he came out… You know what it was? That pay-per-view when he came out with an eye patch and he was kinda ribbing Seth Rollins about, ‘I know a pirate, Jean-Pierre LaFitte,’ and I threw a big fit on social media about it. So, he was wondering if I was mad at him. ‘No, I’m not mad at you. It’s just a whole thing.’ Then the following day—that was a Monday, and on NXT they had the Mounties coming out, too. So, it was weird. I don’t know if he would do it. ‘Cause he would be good at it. — He would pull it off good. Anyway, they cannot do it because it’s over with, as far as the Mountie name. It’s a trademark and Vince can’t use that name anymore.

