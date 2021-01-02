Former ROH world champion PCO recently spoke with Inside the Ropes to discuss an old WCW event that he helped promote, which saw pro-wrestling icon Hulk Hogan take on the Mountie in the show’s main event. Hear what he had to say below.

We were 4 promoters, we were under contract with WCW, and we decided that we would run our own show at Molson Centre… We rent out the building, we paid off WCW for all of their talent… All of the WCW talents were under contract on a per year deal, so it not costing anything to have the show because they were under contract. So we threw 20 grand, $20,000 for WCW and we threw maybe $30,000 just for Hulk.

And then we promoted the whole event you know, the publicity, the building, the posters, the newspaper article, all the publicity and everything. And we put some local talent to make sure, to help out, to build the core crowd. We ended up with about 13,000 people, which was a great house for WCW, because it was like a WCW show. The main event was Jacques and Hulk, and I was the semi-main event, or the co-main event, against The Giant. [The Big Show].