During his interview with LOVE Wrestling, PCO spoke on his desire to wrestle in India before he retires. Here’s what he had to say:

I was asked so many times to go to India. I would love to go there, but I don’t think it was the right timing when I was asked because I was under contract with Ring of Honor. It was tough for me because I’m exclusive with Ring of Honor, I can’t work for any other promotions, so I turned it down.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: LOVE Wrestling. H/T 411Mania.