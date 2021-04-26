During his appearance on LOVE Wrestling, PCO spoke on being able to train with UFC legend Georges St. Pierre. Here’s what he had to say:

Yeah, I think George was one of the most disciplined athletes that I’ve seen around me. When I trained with him, it was just training from morning to night, basically. We had done the workout training in the gym, bodybuilding type of deal where everything (was) for the strengths, and then we would go to his house, and then we’d run some sprints, and then we would run like – basically a bunch of sprints. I remember it was during December, it was super cold and [there was] a lot of ice and snow. We would go like every day. And after that, you know, I would do my own thing. So he was going to striking coaches, and then he had his jujitsu course and then – he had like four or five trainings per day. [He] was non stop.

I trained with him for maybe three months, and I learned so much. I learned so much. When I saw him having all the success that he had, to me, it was no fluke, no luck. A lot of people, sometimes they think someone is lucky to have like great skills or anything like that. He worked for everything that he had. Even on his days off, he would reinvest this money. Let’s say he had a big fight and he could have two, three months off. He would just go on a trip [to] Thailand and just find a place to train there. Or, if he would fly to Japan for conferences and things like that, he would find the time to train. He just loves it, though. I mean, [he’s] still got to be disciplined, but he’s very passionate about what he does. When you got the passion of what you’re doing, that helps a little bit. But, sometimes I’ve seen other pros that didn’t train hard. I’ve sometimes had the feeling that a lot of guys trained because they had to train. George I felt like he trained because he liked to train. It was just the way he was built, just the way he built himself, because it’s all about habits. It has to become a habit.