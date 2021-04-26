During his interview with LOVE Wrestling, PCO spoke on who he considers to be the locker room leaders with Ring of Honor. Here’s what he had to say:

You see a lot of them but we don’t really – it’s hard for for me to see someone in a dressing locker room or meeting or just [the] roster getting all together and to pinpoint the leaders. That’s not hard during a meeting, but I don’t have the chance to see them at home, how they go and what they do. Like, no one knows really what I do and what – you know, pretty much everybody’s on their own once you go back home. You can go to the gym on the road, but it’s not gonna show. I think the real question is what we do when there’s nobody watching us. I think that’s where the real challenge is. It’s not when someone is watching you and says like, ‘okay, there’s people watching. I’m gonna step in the ring and I’m gonna show them that I work hard all the time.’ If you don’t do nothing at home, it’s not going to – I don’t think it’s gonna work. I think it’s all what you do when there’s nobody watching you. I like guys like Jay Letal. He’s a good leade for Ring of Honor. I believe he’s very passionate about what he does and he knows what he’s talking about. So I really I really like Jay Lethal as a leader. I think he’s a cool guy, like good knowledge for the business and things like that. Matt Taven’s another one who takes a lot of lead in Ring of Honor. There’s plenty. Jay Briscoe was another leader. Both Briscoes, but Jay’s a little bit more verbal. There’s plenty of good leaders. I mean, Dalton Castle, there’s so many. It’s hard to just – I don’t like to mention names like that, because sometimes I forget one name and someone messages me.