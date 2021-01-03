ROH star and former world champion PCO recently spoke to Fightful to discuss a variety of topics, including how he was considering AEW or WWE prior to signing with ROH. Highlights are below.

Says he had talks with WWE and AEW:

“Yeah, every other company contacted me. Had a long talk with Steven Regal at BOLA. It was weird because we’re friends, too, me and Regal. So, we’ve wrestled in Germany together. We’ve wrestled in England together and then he was scouting talents at BOLA. Came up to me, we talked for a while, but it never came with a solid proposition or solid offer. I don’t know if he was there for me to ask or something, but in my mind, at BOLA, at that stage, I didn’t want to go to WWE. It was going to be either AEW or Ring of Honor.”

How he was talking with members of the Elite:

“But, then everything got confused for me because as I was talking to Cody and talking to the Bucks and talking to Marty, I didn’t know that Marty had another year left on his contract with Ring of Honor. So, I was really thinking that I was talking always to the same group of people. But, in fact, I was talking to two different groups of people. Which was kind of weird. ‘Cause no one really smartened me up until the split was made up, you know?”

On Marty Scurll and going with ROH:

“I don’t know if he had a year left on his contract. I’m thinking that he had a year left on his contract and that’s one of the reasons why he had to stay there. But, when he re-signed with Ring of Honor, I think people were surprised, too, you know? They thought that he would really go and join his friends. ‘Cause I think he’s still pretty good friends with them. I think he talks to them all the time. So, but yeah. I think it was cool. I remember my first night and I will always remember when me and Brody King were introduced as Villain Enterprises with Marty. I think it was in Philly. It was pretty crazy. I see that gif all the time. We’ve been one of the greatest factions in pro-wrestling as far as I’m concerned, you know? We pulled it out. We had a great chemistry between the three of us. It’s a new adventure now.”