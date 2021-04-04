ROH superstar and former world champion PCO was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss a number of different subjects, including how he believes he could have given the Undertaker a hell of a match and how he believes the Deadman deserved a better final sendoff than the one he received at Survivor Series. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How his character has two dimensions:

I don’t know how long it was without doing podcasts and things like that to preserve the character, but now that we’re talking about the business openly, we’re talking about the character openly, it’s kind of a little bit tougher to build heels or faces because you see everybody on social media, and you see them as they are. And I think the good thing with a character like mine, you have two dimensions to the character. You got Carl Ouellet, and you got PCO.

Thinks that Undertaker deserved a greater farewell:

I’m very disappointed by this because I think I could have gave him a hell of a match for his retirement match. I think I could dig deep down, and I’ve got the resources to really steal the show with him being as over as he is. I think, in my mind, if you’re going to retire as Undertaker, I think he had to be burned down and put in the urn and go back in a casket, because you want to see Undertaker’s debut all the way to the end. You want to close that chapter. You want people to cry, over 80,000 people crying, sharing their love for the fact that they cared for what Taker has done. You want to sell entertainment and especially a lot of feelings. I think that’s the proper retirement for Undertaker, not during a pandemic with a cinematic match. That’s the way I see it, but that’s only my opinion.

Says his time off from the pandemic feels like two decades:

It feels like like 20 years ago. I’m as crazy as before, didn’t change. You can’t compare me with anyone else because I love bumping. It’s one of the things that I like to do. I like being tough on me, and and for me taking any kind of bump, it’s fun. It’s not against my will. It’s something that makes me cringe. It hurts me, or I guess because I have a high tolerance to pain. That’s the only reason I can explain that.

Talks about ROH’s bubble system: