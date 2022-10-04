The Shining Wizards podcast recently conducted an interview with former ROH world champion PCO, who spoke about a number of different wrestling-related topics, which included his desire to wrestle Chris Jericho and how much he’s been enjoying his time in IMPACT. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Wants a match with Chris Jericho:

“Now we got Frankie Kazarian with us in IMPACT. We had Juice Robinson. We’ve been doing cross promotions with them, so that’d be awesome, PCO versus Chris Jericho. Sometimes, IMPACT [has to] have the last word. It can’t always be AEW having the last word in everything.”

Says there’s a bond with ROH talent:

“I thought that, coming from Ring of Honor, we all had a good solid bond between each other. So I think that’s why I thought it could work because I really get along although everyone at Ring of Honor. It was a very solid, tight group over there. We had fun, we had a good dressing room, we had a good chemistry between the guys, and it was a good atmosphere. It was really cool to be part of Ring of Honor, so I had no doubt that I could get all these people, Maria, Bennett, Taven, Vinny, and Eddie afterwards.”

