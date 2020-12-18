PCO is still under contract with ROH until December 1, 2021.

The pro wrestling veteran recently confirmed to Fightful Select that he signed a two-year contract with ROH in December 2019.

Regarding his future in the sport, PCO noted that he’s not looking to wind or slow down his career as he has too many goals left to accomplish.

PCO also confirmed that he had talks with AEW early on, but he had a year left on his contract. He noted that he was talking with ROH talent and booker Marty Scurll, but actually thought he was representing AEW. Many people within the company were surprised when Scurll re-signed. PCO also had talks with WWE’s William Regal, but a firm offer was never made.

PCO, who turns 53 on December 30, originally signed with ROH on December 1, 2018. He would go on to capture the ROH World Title, and has also held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles, and the ROH World Tag Team Titles. He has been away since dropping the ROH World Title to Rush at Gateway To Honor in late February of this year, in a Triple Threat that also featured Mark Haskins.

