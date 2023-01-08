WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled “ Best Of WWE: 30 Years Of Raw.”
This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours., John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Trish Stratus, The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, and, Stone Cold Steve Austin, among others, are featured. Here is the synopsis:
“With 30 years and more than a thousand episodes to choose from, this collection of Raw’s greatest moments includes WWE’s most iconic Superstars raising hell, making history, taking down WCW and captivating the WWE Universe.”
Below are the matches and segments:
- Razor Ramon vs. The Kid – 5/17/1993.
- A Stunning Performance – 9/22/1997.
- The Baddest Man & The Rattlesnake – 1/19/1998.
- DX Invades WCW – 4/27/1998.
- McMahon On Ice – 9/28/1998.
- Bedpan McMahon – 10/5/1998.
- The Rock vs. Mankind – 1/4/1999.
- Beer Bath – 3/2/1999.
- RAW Is Jericho – 8/9/1999.
- The Rock: This Is Your Life – 9/27/1999.
- The End Of An Era – 3/26/2001.
- The New GM In Town – 7/15/2002.
- Trish Stratus vs. Lita – 12/6/2004.
- The Number One Pick – 6/6/2005.
- John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels – 4/23/2007.
- The Beast Is Back – 4/2/2012.
- Shield vs. Team Hell No – 4/22/2013.
- Reigns vs. Big E vs. Lashley – 9/20/2021.
- Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match – 10/25/2021.