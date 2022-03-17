WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Austin 3:16. It has various matches and segments from the career of Steve Austin.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

“When the glass shatters, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin strikes. This collection features The Rattlesnake’s definitive matches and moments, including battling Bret Hart at WrestleMania XIII, brawling with Booker T in a supermarket and stunningly defying Mr. McMahon.”

Here is the match and segment listing: