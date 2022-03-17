WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.
It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Austin 3:16. It has various matches and segments from the career of Steve Austin.
This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:
“When the glass shatters, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin strikes. This collection features The Rattlesnake’s definitive matches and moments, including battling Bret Hart at WrestleMania XIII, brawling with Booker T in a supermarket and stunningly defying Mr. McMahon.”
Here is the match and segment listing:
- Austin 3:16 Is Born – King Of The Ring 1996.
- Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart – Wrestlemania 13.
- A Stunning Performance – RAW 09/22/1997.
- Royal Rumble Match – Royal Rumble 1998.
- Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Shawn Michaels – Wrestlemania 14.
- A New Era – RAW 04/06/1998.
- McMahon On Ice – RAW 09/28/1998
- Bedpan McMahon – RAW 10/05/1998.
- Beer Bath – RAW 03/22/1999.
- Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock – Wrestlemania 15.
- Price Check – Smackdown 12/12/2001.
- Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock – Wrestlemania 19.
- Nations Crumble – Wrestlemania 32.
- A Stunning Return – RAW 01/22/2018.