WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: ECW Barely Legal 25. It has various matches from ECW. This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

“E-C-W! E-C-W! E-C-W! Rob Van Dam, Cactus Jack, Sabu and other hardcore legends go to the extreme in some of the craziest matches the WWE Universe will ever see.”

Here is the match and segment listing:

Shane Douglas vs. 2 Cold Scorpio – The Night The Line Was Crossed 1994

Terry Funk vs. Cactus Jack – Hardcore Heaven 1994

Dean Malenko vs. Eddie Guerrero – ECW 4/15/1995.

Rey Mysterio vs. Juventud Guerrera – ECW 3/9/1996.

The Night The Lights Went Out – ECW 12/16/1996.

Sabu vs. Taz – Barely Legal 1997.

Rob Van Dam vs. Bam Bam Bigelow – ECW 4/11/1998.

Rob Van Dam vs. Jerry Lynn – Hardcore Heaven 1999.

Super Crazy vs. Tajiri – ECW 1/21/2000.