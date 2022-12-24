WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation. It’s titled, “Best Of WWE: Forever Flair: Ric Flair’s Defining Matches.”

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Harley Race, Sting, Shawn Michaels, Vader, among others, are featured. Here is the synopsis:

“In a legendary career spanning hundreds of matches across multiple decades, these are the defining matches of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. “The Nature Boy” steps in the ring with his most storied rivals and proves that to be the man, you gotta beat the man. Woooooo!”

Below are the matches and segments: